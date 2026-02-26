Run Strategic Opportunit North Sells 6,500 Shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Stock

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) Director Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 6,500 shares of LightPath Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $78,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,386,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,676,608.95. This represents a 0.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 131,281 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,577,997.62.

On Friday, February 20th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 595,573 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $7,462,529.69.

On Monday, January 5th, Run Strategic Opportunit North sold 770,321 shares of LightPath Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $9,028,162.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $679.25 million, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.97. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded LightPath Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of LightPath Technologies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in LightPath Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 63,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in LightPath Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. 56.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures and distributes precision optical components and assemblies for a variety of commercial, industrial, defense and scientific applications. The company’s portfolio includes molded glass aspheric lenses, precision glass optics, infrared lenses and assemblies, diamond-turned optics and molded polymer optics. These components are engineered to support imaging, illumination, laser delivery, detection and sensing systems across visible, ultraviolet and infrared wavelengths.

Among its core offerings, LightPath develops infrared optical solutions using materials such as germanium, zinc selenide and chalcogenide glasses for thermal imaging, night-vision devices and spectroscopy.

