Angela Castle Sells 2,379 Shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) Stock

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) VP Angela Castle sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $57,690.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,054. This trade represents a 60.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Olin Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OLN stock opened at $24.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. Olin Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Olin by 6.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,639,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. V. M. Manning & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $989,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 5,469.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 588,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 577,760 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the third quarter worth $770,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 87.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on OLN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Olin from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

View Our Latest Report on OLN

About Olin

(Get Free Report)

Olin Corporation is a diversified manufacturer specializing in chemical products and ammunition. The company’s core business activities encompass the production and distribution of chlor-alkali products, epoxy resins and derivatives, and small-caliber ammunition under the Winchester brand. Olin’s chemical operations supply chlorine, caustic soda and related co-products to a wide range of end markets, including water treatment, pulp and paper, pharmaceuticals and general industrial applications.

In its Chlor Alkali Products & Vinyls segment, Olin operates multiple manufacturing facilities that produce chlorine and sodium hydroxide, along with vinyl chloride monomer and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) compounds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.