Insider Buying: Australian Clinical Labs (ASX:ACL) Insider Acquires A$49,983.57 in Stock

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Butler acquired 22,617 shares of Australian Clinical Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.21 per share, with a total value of A$49,983.57.

Australian Clinical Labs Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Australian Clinical Labs Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 170.0%. Australian Clinical Labs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

