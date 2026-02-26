Barry Jensen Buys 2,000 Shares of Avidia Bancorp (NYSE:AVBC) Stock

Avidia Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:AVBC – Get Free Report) EVP Barry Jensen bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $37,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $710,980. This represents a 5.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Avidia Bancorp Stock Up 2.4%

AVBC opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Avidia Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Avidia Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Avidia Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of Avidia Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avidia Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,328,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avidia Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,184,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Avidia Bancorp by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avidia Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Avidia Bancorp Company Profile

Avidia Bancorp is the bank holding company for Avidia Bank, a community-focused financial institution headquartered in Hudson, Massachusetts. Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and small- to mid-sized businesses in the communities it serves.

Core products and services include personal and business deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, residential mortgage and home equity financing, and cash management and payment solutions for businesses.

