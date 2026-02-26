TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,643 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 231,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,643 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $110,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $12,207,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 4,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.4% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.8% during the third quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total transaction of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider owned 79,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,574,954.83. This represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,236,946.70. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,450 shares of company stock worth $98,245,065. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CAT opened at $766.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.30 and a 12 month high of $789.81. The company has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target on CAT to $870 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upward revision that supports further upside expectations. Wells Fargo price target raise

Wells Fargo raised its price target on CAT to $870 and kept an “overweight” rating — a sizable upward revision that supports further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Daiwa Securities raised its target to $790, another analyst upgrade adding to bullish analyst momentum. Daiwa price target raise

Daiwa Securities raised its target to $790, another analyst upgrade adding to bullish analyst momentum. Positive Sentiment: Large institutional flows and analyst upgrades remain supportive — recent filings show major fund increases (Norges Bank, Wellington, Capital International, MFS) and some analysts have lifted FY26 estimates. MarketBeat CAT research

Large institutional flows and analyst upgrades remain supportive — recent filings show major fund increases (Norges Bank, Wellington, Capital International, MFS) and some analysts have lifted FY26 estimates. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar expanded its software and services footprint by acquiring Australian mining?software firm RPMGlobal — strategic for aftermarket/service revenue and digital offerings. RPMGlobal acquisition

Caterpillar expanded its software and services footprint by acquiring Australian mining?software firm RPMGlobal — strategic for aftermarket/service revenue and digital offerings. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar Venture Capital backed ElevenEs’ Series B — a small strategic investment signaling tilt toward tech/commodity?trading adjacencies. ElevenEs Series B

Caterpillar Venture Capital backed ElevenEs’ Series B — a small strategic investment signaling tilt toward tech/commodity?trading adjacencies. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Caterpillar and Deere highlights divergent recent results; useful competitive context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. CAT vs Deere analysis

Coverage comparing Caterpillar and Deere highlights divergent recent results; useful competitive context but not an immediate catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary notes a larger diesel genset market and that CAT now trades at a premium valuation (high P/E), increasing sensitivity to any slowdown — contextual, not instantly catalytic. Diesel gensets / valuation

Market commentary notes a larger diesel genset market and that CAT now trades at a premium valuation (high P/E), increasing sensitivity to any slowdown — contextual, not instantly catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Short interest jumped ~61% in February to ~10.0M shares (?2.2% of shares), raising near?term bearish pressure and potential volatility if shorts cover or add. (Days?to?cover ?2.5.)

Short interest jumped ~61% in February to ~10.0M shares (?2.2% of shares), raising near?term bearish pressure and potential volatility if shorts cover or add. (Days?to?cover ?2.5.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: director Rodney Michael Shurman sold 2,278 shares (and had earlier sales), which can be interpreted negatively by some investors even if economically modest. Insider sale filing

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $678.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore upped their target price on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.