Insider Buying: Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) CEO Buys $46,670.00 in Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Ruzynski acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.34 per share, for a total transaction of $46,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,871.48. This represents a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $98.61 on Thursday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $506.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Franklin Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. Wall Street Zen downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. DA Davidson set a $100.00 price objective on Franklin Electric in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $112.00 price target on shares of Franklin Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 213.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc is a world?leading manufacturer and distributor of systems and components for moving and managing water and fuel. Headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company specializes in designing engineered pumping systems and related controls for residential, commercial and industrial applications.

Founded in 1944, Franklin Electric has built its reputation on submersible and surface pumping solutions for water wells, municipal water and wastewater treatment, irrigation and industrial fluid handling.

