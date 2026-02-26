C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Citizens Jmp

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citizens Jmp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America set a $10.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get C3.ai alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on C3.ai

C3.ai Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.47 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $30.24.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 108.06%.The business had revenue of $75.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In related news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 15,042 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total value of $216,303.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,465.60. This trade represents a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas M. Siebel sold 511,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $5,966,795.12. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 722,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,422,740.92. This represents a 41.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,884,304 shares of company stock valued at $24,970,674. Company insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth about $871,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 103,058 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. acquired a new position in C3.ai during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,183,000. 38.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about C3.ai

Here are the key news stories impacting C3.ai this week:

Positive Sentiment: Restructuring under new CEO could reduce cash burn and speed a path to profitability; management is cutting about 26% of global headcount as part of that effort. Read More.

Restructuring under new CEO could reduce cash burn and speed a path to profitability; management is cutting about 26% of global headcount as part of that effort. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: The full Q3 2026 earnings call transcript and company press materials are available for investors who want management’s detailed commentary on sales shortfalls and the restructuring plan. Read More.

The full Q3 2026 earnings call transcript and company press materials are available for investors who want management’s detailed commentary on sales shortfalls and the restructuring plan. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts had flagged potential offset from increased federal/government demand; that remains an open question versus broader commercial weakness. Read More.

Some analysts had flagged potential offset from increased federal/government demand; that remains an open question versus broader commercial weakness. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q3 results missed heavily: EPS of ($0.40) vs consensus (~($0.29)) and revenue of $53.3M vs ~$75.9M — revenue fell ~46% year?over?year, signaling materially weaker demand. Read More.

Q3 results missed heavily: EPS of ($0.40) vs consensus (~($0.29)) and revenue of $53.3M vs ~$75.9M — revenue fell ~46% year?over?year, signaling materially weaker demand. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management guided well below expectations: Q4 revenue forecast ~$48–52M vs consensus ~$77.6M, and FY revenue ~$246.7–250.7M vs consensus ~$298.7M — a major downward revision that explains the market selloff. Read More.

Management guided well below expectations: Q4 revenue forecast ~$48–52M vs consensus ~$77.6M, and FY revenue ~$246.7–250.7M vs consensus ~$298.7M — a major downward revision that explains the market selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor confidence is strained after two straight quarters of declining revenue and fresh downside guidance; several outlets note the stock has hit a new 52?week low and question near?term recovery prospects. Read More.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc is a leading enterprise software provider focused on delivering scalable artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions to large organizations. The company’s core offering, the C3 AI Suite, is a comprehensive, model-driven platform that unifies data ingestion, model development, and application deployment. Through its suite of tools, C3.ai enables customers to accelerate digital transformation initiatives by applying advanced machine learning, predictive analytics, and AI-driven insights across a broad range of business functions.

The C3 AI Suite provides a low-code environment for data scientists and application developers to rapidly design, test, and deploy enterprise-scale AI applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.