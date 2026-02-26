David van Aaanholt Sells 153,178 Shares of 360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) Stock

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) insider David van Aaanholt sold 153,178 shares of 360 Capital REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.42, for a total value of A$64,334.76.

360 Capital REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $88.75 million, a PE ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 62.97.

360 Capital REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 179.0%. 360 Capital REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.08%.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

