Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock Price

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRCL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Circle Internet Group from $147.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.12.

Get Circle Internet Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $82.96 on Thursday. Circle Internet Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.90 and a fifty-two week high of $298.99. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion and a PE ratio of -36.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Circle Internet Group

In other news, Director Patrick Sean Neville sold 30,000 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikhil Chandhok sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $7,708,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 493,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,049,694.12. This trade represents a 16.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 205,769 shares of company stock valued at $17,148,896.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Circle Internet Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Circle Internet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,647,694,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,978,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,205 shares during the last quarter. IDG Accel China Capital II Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth $554,792,000. Accel XI Associates L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $513,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,653,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,292,000 after buying an additional 74,414 shares in the last quarter.

Trending Headlines about Circle Internet Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.