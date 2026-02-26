Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $1,446.09 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $276.44 and a twelve month high of $1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,137.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $948.44.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total value of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,425.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,993,475. This represents a 7.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,870 shares of company stock worth $20,228,696 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,606,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,333,367,000 after purchasing an additional 375,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,453,000 after purchasing an additional 332,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,349,000 after purchasing an additional 309,217 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Comfort Systems USA

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Exceptional Q4 and FY results — Comfort Systems reported a large revenue and EPS beat, with revenue of $2.65B, adjusted EPS of $9.37 and year-end backlog near $11.94B (roughly double the prior year), underscoring heavy data-center/new-construction demand. MarketBeat Earnings Report

Exceptional Q4 and FY results — Comfort Systems reported a large revenue and EPS beat, with revenue of $2.65B, adjusted EPS of $9.37 and year-end backlog near $11.94B (roughly double the prior year), underscoring heavy data-center/new-construction demand. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hike and strong cash flow — the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80) and reported >$1B in free cash flow for 2025, supporting income plus reinvestment for growth. MarketBeat Stock Page

Dividend hike and strong cash flow — the company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.70 (annualized $2.80) and reported >$1B in free cash flow for 2025, supporting income plus reinvestment for growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — some firms have raised targets (DA Davidson to $1,800; Stifel at $1,611) and multiple buy ratings remain, reflecting confidence in continued data-center driven growth. Analyst Notes

Analyst support — some firms have raised targets (DA Davidson to $1,800; Stifel at $1,611) and multiple buy ratings remain, reflecting confidence in continued data-center driven growth. Positive Sentiment: Momentum/growth coverage — recent Zacks pieces highlight FIX as a top momentum and growth name given the company’s scale-up into data-center work and accelerating revenue mix toward new construction. Zacks Growth Article

Momentum/growth coverage — recent Zacks pieces highlight FIX as a top momentum and growth name given the company’s scale-up into data-center work and accelerating revenue mix toward new construction. Neutral Sentiment: Sector comparison — coverage comparing FIX to peers like EMCOR highlights the same favorable MEP dynamics (data centers, industrial/infrastructure) but also flags valuation differences. Zacks Peer Comparison

Sector comparison — coverage comparing FIX to peers like EMCOR highlights the same favorable MEP dynamics (data centers, industrial/infrastructure) but also flags valuation differences. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership and recent hedge-fund flows — large ownership by institutions limits retail-driven volatility but means moves often track broader portfolio adjustments. MarketBeat Ownership Notes

High institutional ownership and recent hedge-fund flows — large ownership by institutions limits retail-driven volatility but means moves often track broader portfolio adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — several executives/directors sold shares recently, including the CFO’s sale of 9,000 shares (~$12.9M) and director sales (1,000 and 500 shares), which can create short-term selling pressure or signal profit-taking after the rally. CFO Form 4 Yahoo: Insiders Sell

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

