Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s previous close.

ARQT has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research lowered Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.03 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. On average, analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd Watanabe sold 19,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $505,741.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 721,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,393,303. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $332,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 98,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,845,004.58. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 124,656 shares of company stock worth $3,312,365 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 43,716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $138,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

