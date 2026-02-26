Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 112.20% from the stock’s previous close.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.72. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.74% and a negative net margin of 1,637.81%.The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 671.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, insider Najat Khan sold 124,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total value of $548,617.23. Following the sale, the insider owned 611,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,105.35. This trade represents a 16.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ben R. Taylor sold 13,426 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $41,352.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,195,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,681,674.92. The trade was a 1.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 819,212 shares of company stock valued at $3,523,950. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $7,954,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,774,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 863,910 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) is a biopharmaceutical company that combines advanced automation, artificial intelligence and high-throughput biology to discover and develop novel therapeutics. The company’s proprietary platform integrates deep-learning algorithms with large-scale cellular imaging and chemical biology, enabling the rapid identification of potential drug candidates across a range of indications. By automating complex laboratory workflows and leveraging computational models, Recursion aims to accelerate the drug discovery process and expand the scope of targets that can be addressed.

At the core of Recursion’s offering is its digital biology platform, which captures billions of cell images under varying chemical and genetic perturbations.

