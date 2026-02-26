Short Interest in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP) Drops By 88.6%

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:ARP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,740 shares, a decrease of 88.6% from the January 29th total of 15,208 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,032 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ARP traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $33.57. 679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,161. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23.

PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $1.9744 dividend. This represents a yield of 649.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF’s payout ratio is currently -15.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF stock. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF ( NYSEARCA:ARP Free Report ) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,642 shares during the period. PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF accounts for about 29.6% of PMV Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PMV Capital Advisers LLC owned about 31.59% of PMV Adaptive Risk Parity ETF worth $15,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pmv Adaptive Risk Parity ETF (ARP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in global macro alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates to a variety of asset classes: global equities, fixed-income securities, commodities, and currencies based on risk parity. ARP was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by PMV.

