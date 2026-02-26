Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 40,845 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 20% compared to the average daily volume of 34,088 call options.

Key Stories Impacting Joby Aviation

Here are the key news stories impacting Joby Aviation this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

JOBY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 31,157,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,404,850. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.43.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5506.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $110,918.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 170,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,863.20. The trade was a 6.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 63,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $630,632.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 246,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,919.46. The trade was a 20.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,470,074 shares of company stock worth $16,083,913. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 207.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Planning Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Joby Aviation by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

