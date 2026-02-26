ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH) Short Interest Down 76.7% in February

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:BETH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,562 shares, a decrease of 76.7% from the January 29th total of 11,016 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,151 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $59,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $500,000.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA BETH traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,260. ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62.

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%.

The ProShares Bitcoin & Ether Market Cap Weight Strategy ETF (BETH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a market cap-weighted portfolio of front-month CME Bitcoin and Ether futures contracts. It does not invest directly in bitcoin or ether. BETH was launched on Oct 2, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.

