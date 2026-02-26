Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $147.87, but opened at $159.75. Sanmina shares last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 263,205 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SANM

Sanmina Trading Down 1.6%

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.47%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sanmina has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Sanmina news, Director David V. Hedley III sold 1,024 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $166,205.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,045.40. The trade was a 13.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.45, for a total value of $519,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,479.45. This represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,291 shares of company stock worth $2,393,988. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sanmina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in Sanmina by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Sanmina by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina’s core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.