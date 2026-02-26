Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE) Short Interest Down 93.9% in February

Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,243 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 29th total of 199,382 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 562,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 1,405,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $33.20.
Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Global Equity ETF
About Capital Group Global Equity ETF
The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Global Equity ETF
- Gold Ran First – but This Cycle May Belong to Silver
- A $1.57 Billion Bet on North American Gold
- Read this or regret it forever
- Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.