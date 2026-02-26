Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE) Short Interest Down 93.9% in February

Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 12,243 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the January 29th total of 199,382 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 562,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 562,173 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGE traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.01. 1,405,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.34. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.76 and a 12-month high of $33.20.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 40.0%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,468,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,339,000 after buying an additional 6,577,466 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 15,343.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,801,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,255,000 after buying an additional 3,777,296 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,334,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 4,480,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after buying an additional 1,722,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,894,000.

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

