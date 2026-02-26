SysGroup (LON:SYS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.
SysGroup Trading Down 7.1%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SysGroup had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, analysts forecast that SysGroup plc will post 0.900277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
SysGroup Company Profile
