SysGroup (LON:SYS) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 13 and last traded at GBX 13, with a volume of 599 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.

SysGroup Trading Down 7.1%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.19. The company has a market capitalization of £10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SysGroup (LON:SYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported GBX (0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. SysGroup had a negative net margin of 25.98% and a negative return on equity of 33.87%. On average, analysts forecast that SysGroup plc will post 0.900277 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

SysGroup Company Profile

In other SysGroup news, insider Heejae Chae acquired 645,119 shares of SysGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 16 per share, with a total value of £103,219.04. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

