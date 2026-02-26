Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.05. 299,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,906. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $847,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,038.21. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rita J. Balice-Gordon sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $171,659.50. Following the sale, the director owned 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,141.87. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLL. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,281 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 6,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company’s core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company’s principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

