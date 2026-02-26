Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Sempra Energy’s conference call:

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Record $65 billion 2026–2030 capital plan (17% increase) with ~95% of spending targeted to utilities, and management issued a 2030 EPS outlook of $6.70–$7.50 plus 2026–2027 guidance, reinforcing a high?growth, regulated utility strategy.

(17% increase) with ~95% of spending targeted to utilities, and management issued a plus 2026–2027 guidance, reinforcing a high?growth, regulated utility strategy. Management expects to close the sale of a 45% stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners for $10 billion (implying >$22 billion equity value) in Q2–Q3 2026, proceeds that are intended to bolster the balance sheet, deconsolidate debt, and avoid new common equity for the base plan.

Oncor/Texas is the primary growth driver — rate base is projected to rise from $57B to $97B by 2030 (11% CAGR) with Sempra Texas growing ~18% CAGR and $9–10B of tracked incremental transmission upside tied to ERCOT projects and data?center demand.

is the primary growth driver — rate base is projected to rise from $57B to $97B by 2030 (11% CAGR) with Sempra Texas growing ~18% CAGR and $9–10B of tracked incremental transmission upside tied to ERCOT projects and data?center demand. 2025 adjusted EPS was a record $4.69 (high end of guidance) while GAAP results fell year?over?year due to prior?year tax benefits, and management expects ~ $50B of operating cash flow plus transaction proceeds to fund the base plan.

Execution and regulatory risks remain — unfinished Fit for 2025 cost initiatives, the upcoming California 2028 GRC and wildfire policy work, ERCOT Batch Zero/data?center uncertainties, and the need to finalize the Oncor settlement and SI Partners close could negatively affect the plan if outcomes are adverse.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $95.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,606,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,604. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.58.

Institutional Trading of Sempra Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 34,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays set a $95.00 price objective on Sempra Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRE

Key Sempra Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sempra Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 EPS beat and management raised long?term earnings outlook — Sempra reported $1.28 EPS, beating the $1.12 consensus, and issued an upbeat 2030 EPS outlook that signals higher long?term earnings power, which supports upside to multiple and investor confidence. Zacks Article

Q4 EPS beat and management raised long?term earnings outlook — Sempra reported $1.28 EPS, beating the $1.12 consensus, and issued an upbeat 2030 EPS outlook that signals higher long?term earnings power, which supports upside to multiple and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Management raised five?year capital plan (16% increase to $65B) to accelerate grid modernization and infrastructure investment — higher capex supports future regulated returns and growth in utility and transmission earnings. Reuters Article

Management raised five?year capital plan (16% increase to $65B) to accelerate grid modernization and infrastructure investment — higher capex supports future regulated returns and growth in utility and transmission earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $101, which can help lift investor sentiment and buying interest. InsiderMonkey Article

Analyst support — Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $101, which can help lift investor sentiment and buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Updated multi?year guidance — Sempra provided FY2026 (4.80–5.30 EPS), FY2027 (5.10–5.70 EPS) and FY2030 (6.70–7.50 EPS) ranges. These establish a clearer growth path but contain wide ranges that leave some near?term uncertainty about the cadence of earnings. See company release and slide deck for details. Slide Deck / Press Release

Updated multi?year guidance — Sempra provided FY2026 (4.80–5.30 EPS), FY2027 (5.10–5.70 EPS) and FY2030 (6.70–7.50 EPS) ranges. These establish a clearer growth path but contain wide ranges that leave some near?term uncertainty about the cadence of earnings. See company release and slide deck for details. Neutral Sentiment: Full?year 2025 results mixed — On a GAAP basis 2025 earnings were lower than 2024, but adjusted results showed modest growth year?over?year; investors should parse one?time items versus underlying regulated earnings. PR Newswire Release

Full?year 2025 results mixed — On a GAAP basis 2025 earnings were lower than 2024, but adjusted results showed modest growth year?over?year; investors should parse one?time items versus underlying regulated earnings. Negative Sentiment: Revenue and cash concerns — Q4 revenue missed consensus ($3.75B vs. $3.82B) and the company reported lower profits and tighter cash levels, which short?term investors may view as a warning on near?term cash flow and margins. Zacks Article

Revenue and cash concerns — Q4 revenue missed consensus ($3.75B vs. $3.82B) and the company reported lower profits and tighter cash levels, which short?term investors may view as a warning on near?term cash flow and margins. Negative Sentiment: Notable rise in short interest — Short interest jumped ~30% in February, which can pressure the stock if sentiment sours or fuel volatility via short covering. (Data provided in news feed.)

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra Energy is a San Diego–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates businesses delivering electricity and natural gas. Its operations include regulated utility services that provide electric and gas distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as non?regulated infrastructure businesses that develop and manage large-scale energy assets.

The company’s product and service portfolio spans electricity and natural gas delivery, transmission and storage, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities, power generation and electric transmission projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.