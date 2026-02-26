Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 10.54%.

Deutsche Telekom Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTEGY traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 367,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $30.31 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Telekom AG is a leading European telecommunications company headquartered in Bonn, Germany. The firm provides a broad range of telecommunications and information technology services for consumer, business and wholesale customers. Its core activities include fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet access, television services and a suite of enterprise IT and network solutions.

Deutsche Telekom offers consumer products under well-known retail brands in its home market and across Europe, and operates extensive mobile networks including 4G and 5G infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.