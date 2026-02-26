Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.96, but opened at $66.47. Establishment Labs shares last traded at $71.7330, with a volume of 163,367 shares changing hands.

ESTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Establishment Labs from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Establishment Labs from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 197.22% and a negative net margin of 24.19%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.19) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 900.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc is a global medical technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of silicone gel breast implants for aesthetic and reconstructive surgery. The company's proprietary portfolio is built around patient-focused safety, customization and innovation, offering solutions intended to enhance surgical outcomes and support clinical traceability.

The company's flagship products fall under the Motiva® brand, which includes a range of ergonomic and round breast implants featuring SilkSurface® texturing and an embedded Q Inside® Safety microtransponder for unique implant identification.

