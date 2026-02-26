Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $205.00 to $250.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palvella Therapeutics traded as high as $127.69 and last traded at $124.45, with a volume of 470889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.84.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PVLA. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.44.

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $420,004.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 SELVA topline results for QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin — a clinical win materially increases the program’s regulatory and commercial outlook and is the primary driver of the stock rally. Palvella Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVLA. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,949,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 389,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,761,000 after acquiring an additional 354,525 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 202.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,010,000 after acquiring an additional 330,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 420,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,010,000 after purchasing an additional 283,211 shares in the last quarter. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of -0.16.

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small?molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil? and complement?mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

