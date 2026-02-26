Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF) Short Interest Update

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG (OTCMKTS:MNHFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1 shares, a decline of 99.6% from the January 29th total of 244 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton Stock Performance

Shares of MNHFF stock remained flat at $95.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.99. Mayr-Melnhof Karton has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $111.28.

Get Mayr-Melnhof Karton alerts:

About Mayr-Melnhof Karton

(Get Free Report)

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG is an Austria-based producer of cartonboard and folding carton solutions. As part of the Mayr-Melnhof Group, the company focuses on manufacturing high-quality, coated recycled cartonboard for packaging applications. Its offerings include a wide range of white-lined recycled board grades, coated kraft board, and specialized barrier boards, serving customers across the food, beverage, consumer goods and industrial markets.

Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Vienna, Mayr-Melnhof Karton operates several production facilities throughout Europe, with additional sales and distribution offices in key markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayr-Melnhof Karton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.