ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 195,227 shares, a growth of 423.0% from the January 29th total of 37,327 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company's stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Dow30
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDM. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 566,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,189,000 after buying an additional 413,552 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,335,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,481,000. GenWealth Group Inc. grew its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 159,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,620,000 after buying an additional 82,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 10,339.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 38,462 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares Ultra Dow30 Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DDM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.74. The company had a trading volume of 137,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,959. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a one year low of $34.54 and a one year high of $62.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.69.
About ProShares Ultra Dow30
The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.
