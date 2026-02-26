Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Boosts Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $12,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,788 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More MercadoLibre News

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue substantially beat expectations (?45% YoY growth driven by commerce and fintech), reinforcing long?term growth narrative. Business Wire Q4 Release

Q4 revenue substantially beat expectations (?45% YoY growth driven by commerce and fintech), reinforcing long?term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Company highlights continued investments in AI and shipping that it says are supporting efficiency and market share gains — an investor case for higher long?term GMV and fintech adoption. Seeking Alpha AI & Shipping

Company highlights continued investments in AI and shipping that it says are supporting efficiency and market share gains — an investor case for higher long?term GMV and fintech adoption. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest and selective buying cited by analysts after the pullback; a new stake (89,000 shares) by Squadra signals fresh institutional accumulation. Fool: Squadra Purchase

Institutional interest and selective buying cited by analysts after the pullback; a new stake (89,000 shares) by Squadra signals fresh institutional accumulation. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts broadly remain constructive (buy/overweight/outperform), but several firms lowered price targets (e.g., Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Wedbush, BTIG) — a short?term headwind to sentiment despite maintained positive ratings. Benzinga: PT Revisions

Analysts broadly remain constructive (buy/overweight/outperform), but several firms lowered price targets (e.g., Barclays, Cantor Fitzgerald, Wedbush, BTIG) — a short?term headwind to sentiment despite maintained positive ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary frames the post?earnings decline as a potential buy?the?dip for long?term holders given high revenue growth and sizable addressable market in Latin America. MarketBeat Buy?the?Dip

Market commentary frames the post?earnings decline as a potential buy?the?dip for long?term holders given high revenue growth and sizable addressable market in Latin America. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed estimates (Q4 EPS $11.03 vs. consensus ?$11.65–$12.09), driven by heavier investment and margin pressure — the primary catalyst for the share drop in extended trading. Benzinga: EPS Miss

EPS missed estimates (Q4 EPS $11.03 vs. consensus ?$11.65–$12.09), driven by heavier investment and margin pressure — the primary catalyst for the share drop in extended trading. Negative Sentiment: Margin compression from accelerated spending on logistics, incentives and fintech could keep near?term profitability volatile; investors should expect quarter?to?quarter EPS variability. Zacks: Margin Pressure

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting MercadoLibre this week:

Shares of MELI opened at $1,767.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $89.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,654.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2,645.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,056.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,168.91.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $11.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.66 by ($0.63). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.