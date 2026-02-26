Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.6050, with a volume of 7215484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.43.

Key Stories Impacting Ford Motor

Here are the key news stories impacting Ford Motor this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on F. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.78 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is -29.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

Further Reading

