C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

C&F Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a 4.3% increase from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

C&F Financial Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:CFFI traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.88. 172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.35. C&F Financial has a one year low of $53.13 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.88 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.43%.

C&F Financial Corporation is the bank holding company for C&F Bank, a community?focused financial institution headquartered in Stephens City, Virginia. Founded in 1921, the company has grown from a single local bank into a regional franchise serving both retail and commercial clients. While the holding company trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker CFFI, its principal activities remain centered on traditional banking services designed to foster long-term relationships within its communities.

C&F Bank offers a full suite of deposit and lending products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and consumer and commercial loan facilities.

