Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $137.45 and last traded at $137.09, with a volume of 42847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $135.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.80.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.0%

The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average is $126.48.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $595.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.70 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 58.58%. Lamar Advertising has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.720-5.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.45%.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 151.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ: LAMR) is one of North America’s largest outdoor advertising firms, specializing in out-of-home media solutions. Since its founding in 1902, the company has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to offer a broad portfolio of advertising products. Its core business centers on billboard advertising, encompassing traditional static billboards and a rapidly expanding network of digital displays. These assets enable advertisers to reach consumers with high-impact messaging along highways, in urban centers, and at high-traffic intersections.

In addition to highway billboards, Lamar offers a variety of supplemental out-of-home formats, including transit advertising on buses and shelters, and logo signage at travel plazas and gas stations.

