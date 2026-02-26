ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 32.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ODD. Zacks Research downgraded ODDITY Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on ODDITY Tech from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ODDITY Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of ODDITY Tech in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.60.

ODDITY Tech Price Performance

NASDAQ ODD opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.80. ODDITY Tech has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $152.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.11 million. ODDITY Tech had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 31.68%. ODDITY Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ODDITY Tech will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ODDITY Tech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ODDITY Tech by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in ODDITY Tech by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 353,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after buying an additional 142,558 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in ODDITY Tech by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,423,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,379,000 after buying an additional 1,296,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

About ODDITY Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. The company sells beauty, hair, and skin products under the IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands.

