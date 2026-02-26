Insider Selling: Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM) CEO Sells $223,109.22 in Stock

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) CEO Nadim Ahmed sold 16,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $223,109.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 404,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,506,811.16. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Nadim Ahmed sold 13,515 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $195,562.05.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Nadim Ahmed sold 9,922 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $99,319.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of -0.09. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 632.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,932,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,997,000 after buying an additional 1,668,289 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP grew its position in Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the third quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP now owns 5,766,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,248 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,803,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,197,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 520,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 435,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. New Street Research set a $26.00 price objective on Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Cullinan Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cullinan Therapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cullinan Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish and have pushed price targets higher, citing Cullinan’s T?cell engager pipeline (notably CLN?049) and strong cash runway; multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings, supporting upside expectations. Seeking Alpha: Thesis Strengthening For This T-Cell Engager Specialist

Analysts remain bullish and have pushed price targets higher, citing Cullinan’s T?cell engager pipeline (notably CLN?049) and strong cash runway; multiple firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings, supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Cullinan announced management will participate in upcoming investor conferences (CEO Nadim Ahmed and CMO/other executives presenting), which could provide fresh visibility, program updates and near?term catalysts. GlobeNewswire: Investor Conferences

Cullinan announced management will participate in upcoming investor conferences (CEO Nadim Ahmed and CMO/other executives presenting), which could provide fresh visibility, program updates and near?term catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/fundamental context — the stock is trading above its 50? and 200?day moving averages and near its 52?week high, reflecting momentum; market cap remains in the ~$800M range. MarketBeat: CGEM profile

Technical/fundamental context — the stock is trading above its 50? and 200?day moving averages and near its 52?week high, reflecting momentum; market cap remains in the ~$800M range. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in recent reports show effectively zero shares reported — likely a reporting artifact; does not indicate meaningful short pressure based on available figures. SEC / Filings (example)

Short interest data in recent reports show effectively zero shares reported — likely a reporting artifact; does not indicate meaningful short pressure based on available figures. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — several insiders (CEO Nadim Ahmed, CFO Mary Kay Fenton, Jacquelyn Sumer, Jennifer Michaelson, Jeffrey A. Jones and others) disclosed sales over Feb. 20–24, trimming low?single?digit percentages of their holdings and totaling tens of thousands of shares; simultaneous insider sales can create short?term downward pressure. CEO Filing (example)

Insider selling — several insiders (CEO Nadim Ahmed, CFO Mary Kay Fenton, Jacquelyn Sumer, Jennifer Michaelson, Jeffrey A. Jones and others) disclosed sales over Feb. 20–24, trimming low?single?digit percentages of their holdings and totaling tens of thousands of shares; simultaneous insider sales can create short?term downward pressure. Negative Sentiment: Multiple media and data aggregators are reporting the insider transactions together, increasing visibility of the sales to the market and potentially amplifying near?term selling sentiment. InsiderTrades summary

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

