Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,002,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 831,750 shares during the period. United Airlines accounts for about 1.3% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of United Airlines worth $1,737,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $143,035,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in United Airlines by 352.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,468,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after buying an additional 1,144,296 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,753,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,177,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 242.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 963,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after acquiring an additional 681,847 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,022,550.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total value of $12,943,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 666,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,892,465.10. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $112.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.55. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.13%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of United Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.32.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

Featured Stories

