Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 196,380 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,174,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 196,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.28% of FTI Consulting worth $513,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 258.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $183.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.09 and a 200-day moving average of $167.26.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $990.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.20%.FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FTI Consulting currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

