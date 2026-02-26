Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Invests $219.59 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,611,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,587,000. Marvell Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.0% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its position in Marvell Technology by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 264,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Wall Street Zen downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $80.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.08 and a 1 year high of $102.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.