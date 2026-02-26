US Bancorp DE Sells 95,420 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,189,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,420 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $305,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,759,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,812,000 after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,393,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,338,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,823,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,698,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,477,000 after purchasing an additional 36,938 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $153.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $154.26. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.