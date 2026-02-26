US Bancorp DE Has $161.92 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 41,373 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $161,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.38.

In other Micron Technology news, Director Teyin M. Liu purchased 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $337.07 per share, with a total value of $3,910,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,823,471.70. This trade represents a 428.04% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.09, for a total value of $4,156,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 165,618 shares in the company, valued at $45,891,091.62. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares valued at $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $429.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50. The company has a market capitalization of $482.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.37%.

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

