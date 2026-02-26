American Airlines Group Inc. $AAL Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,641,939 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,830,443 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $557,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,781 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,965 shares of the airline’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,469 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the airline’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Stock Up 1.3%

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. American Airlines Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.500–0.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.700 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.73.

American Airlines Group Company Profile



American Airlines Group Inc is a leading global airline holding company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Formed in December 2013 through the merger of AMR Corporation (parent of American Airlines) and US Airways Group, the company operates one of the world’s largest passenger and cargo networks. Its subsidiaries include American Airlines, which provides mainline service, and American Eagle, a network of regional carriers operating short- and medium-haul routes on behalf of the mainline carrier.

The company offers scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo to more than 350 destinations in over 50 countries.

