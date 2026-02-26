Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 179.60 and last traded at GBX 178.40, with a volume of 8844245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 166.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 154 target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Monday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pan African Resources from GBX 135 to GBX 160 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pan African Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 157.

The firm has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 134.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 102.99.

