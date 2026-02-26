Truist Financial Lowers Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $50.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 98.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.48.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.22. Trade Desk has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 15.72%.Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 258,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares in the last quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $3,152,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 23,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

