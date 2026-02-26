iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.92 and last traded at $64.9290, with a volume of 49301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.31.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.2%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 29,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Hyposwiss Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,494,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,585,000 after buying an additional 860,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Zurich Stock Exchange. The Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index with a capping methodology applied to issuer weights so that no single issuer of a component exceeds 25% of the Index weight and all issuers with weight above 5% do not exceed 50% of the Index weight.

