The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $300.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $316.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on First Solar from $232.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $150.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.98.

First Solar Stock Down 13.6%

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 102 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue beat and record 2025 profit support the company’s underlying demand and margins. Read More.

Technology and IP expansion — First Solar signed a patent licensing agreement with Oxford PV that could strengthen its product roadmap. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Some Wall Street analysts remain constructive (Buy/Outperform ratings and high price targets remain at several firms), reflecting a favorable longer?term view tied to on?shoring and scale. Read More.

Some Wall Street analysts remain constructive (Buy/Outperform ratings and high price targets remain at several firms), reflecting a favorable longer?term view tied to on?shoring and scale. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management reiterated capacity expansion and U.S. on?shoring (Series 6 finishing capacity), which supports long?term growth but can pressure near?term margins and cash needs during the ramp. Read More.

Management reiterated capacity expansion and U.S. on?shoring (Series 6 finishing capacity), which supports long?term growth but can pressure near?term margins and cash needs during the ramp. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technical/market signals produced short intraday pops (a noted trading “power inflow” signal), but fundamentals drove the larger move. Read More.

Technical/market signals produced short intraday pops (a noted trading “power inflow” signal), but fundamentals drove the larger move. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Weak 2026 net?sales guidance: management guided $4.9B–$5.2B for FY26, well below consensus, creating the main catalyst for the selloff. Read More.

Weak 2026 net?sales guidance: management guided $4.9B–$5.2B for FY26, well below consensus, creating the main catalyst for the selloff. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 EPS missed estimates ($4.84 vs. ~$5.22 consensus), reinforcing concerns about near?term profitability despite revenue strength. Read More.

Q4 EPS missed estimates ($4.84 vs. ~$5.22 consensus), reinforcing concerns about near?term profitability despite revenue strength. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Tariff and policy uncertainty, plus commentary on project/permitting delays, hurt demand visibility and led multiple firms to cut price targets or downgrade the stock. Read More.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin?film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility?scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

