Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.8250, with a volume of 4063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.6450.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRRFY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CRRFY

Carrefour Stock Performance

About Carrefour

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

(Get Free Report)

Carrefour is a French multinational retail corporation established in 1959 and headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. As one of the world’s largest retail chains, the company pioneered the hypermarket concept in Europe, combining a supermarket and department store under one roof. Over the decades, Carrefour has expanded its footprint to encompass a variety of store formats, including hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash & carry outlets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms, catering to a wide range of consumer needs.

Carrefour’s core business activities revolve around food retailing, non-food products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.