Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 78.9% from the January 29th total of 25,637 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KQQQ. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the first quarter worth about $275,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Dividend Announcement

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

