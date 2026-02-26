Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW) Short Interest Update

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBRW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,497 shares, a drop of 68.0% from the January 29th total of 4,671 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,736 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Jeffs’ Brands Stock Performance

JFBRW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. Jeffs’ Brands has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Get Jeffs' Brands alerts:

Jeffs’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Jeffs’ Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel and soft-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door and sets protectors for pets under the PetEvo brand; and bag sets and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand. It also provides reusable, self-cleansing pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products under the Fort brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Jeffs' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeffs' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.