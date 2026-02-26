WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.81 and last traded at $64.36, with a volume of 110083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.77.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 47,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index. Companies included in the Index fall within the bottom 10% of total market capitalization of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index as of the annual index measurement date.

