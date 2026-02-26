Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Short Interest Up 1,516.8% in February

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,609 shares, an increase of 1,516.8% from the January 29th total of 4,924 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of FLTB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $362.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.10.
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s payout ratio is currently 137.97%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF
Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile
The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.
Featured Stories
