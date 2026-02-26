Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Short Interest Up 1,516.8% in February

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 79,609 shares, an increase of 1,516.8% from the January 29th total of 4,924 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLTB opened at $51.01 on Thursday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. The company has a market capitalization of $362.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.10.

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF’s payout ratio is currently 137.97%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF

Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,016.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 110,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 106,678 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3,519.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 84,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 82,178 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,736,000 after buying an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 21.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after acquiring an additional 48,290 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (FLTB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Limited Term Composite index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based bond fund with a primary focus on investment-grade credits and a targeted average maturity between two and five years. FLTB was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

