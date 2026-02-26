JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.23 and last traded at $78.57, with a volume of 715937 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,066,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

