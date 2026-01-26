Lbp Am Sa Increases Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lbp Am Sa boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 597,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,444 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $50,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $5,864,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at about $1,486,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $80.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.17. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $127.20.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRVL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.09.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

