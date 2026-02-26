Man Group (LON:EMG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 211.33 and traded as high as GBX 273.20. Man Group shares last traded at GBX 269.40, with a volume of 1,964,584 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Man Group from GBX 188 to GBX 209 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 240 to GBX 280 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 to GBX 275 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.50.

Get Man Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Man Group

Man Group Stock Performance

About Man Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The company has a market cap of £2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.33.

(Get Free Report)

With a heritage in aiming to deliver attractive performance and tailored client solutions, Man Group is a highly active investment manager, powered by cutting edge investment technology. As a manager of millions of savers’ capital, we have a responsibility as stewards of those investments to create a better, more sustainable future for investors and society. Our quantitative expertise and data-driven culture means we believe Man Group is in a unique position to uncover the opportunities of the future.

Our five investment management businesses leverage our robust infrastructure to provide a diverse range of strategies across investment approaches, styles and asset classes.

We continuously invest in talent, technology and research as we strive to deliver the best results for our clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.