Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $56.00, with a volume of 1120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Royal Vopak Stock Up 7.2%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Vopak had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 36.22%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Vopak will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Vopak Company Profile

Royal Vopak is a global independent tank storage company specializing in the handling and storage of liquid and gaseous products. Its core business activities include the safe and efficient storage of crude oil, refined petroleum products, natural gas liquids, chemicals, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company offers value-added services such as heating, blending, pumping and vapor recovery to support its customers’ supply chain needs.

Founded in 1999 through the merger of storage activities from major oil companies, Royal Vopak has grown into a market leader in terminal management.

